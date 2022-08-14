'Help needed': Ronaldo's Man United suffers humiliating loss vs Brentford, falls to bottom of points table - angry fans react

Manchester United fans were an angry bunch on Saturday (August 14) as their team lost 0-4 to Brentford FC and slipped to the bottom of points table. Cristiano Ronaldo was in a state of shock as his side was down 0-4 in just the first half of the match. David de Gea had a forgettable outing in front of the goal post as he missed some simple saves. Josh Dasilva's simple effort earned him the goal as David let it pass through him before Mathais Jensen, Ben Mee and Bryan Mbuemo scored within first 35 minutes to make it 4-0. The second half saw no goals either from Manchester United or Brentford as home team cruised to a massive victor, pushing the visitors to rock bottom in the points table.