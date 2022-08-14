Almeria 1-2 Real Madrid: Substitute David Alaba scores with first touch to give champions comeback win
Real Madrid open their La Liga title defence with a hard-fought victory as they come from a goal down to beat Almeria.Full Article
David Alaba scored on his first touch as Real Madrid staged a second-half comeback to walk away with a 2-1 victory at Almeria.
Substitute David Alaba scored a stunning free-kick with his first touch as Real Madrid started their LaLiga title defence with a..