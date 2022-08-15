La Liga news: Barcelona held 0-0 in Robert Lewandowski’s debut
Published
The modest club from Madrid frustrated Robert Lewandowski and his fellow Barcelona newcomers by defending well and producing the most dangerous scoring threatsFull Article
Published
The modest club from Madrid frustrated Robert Lewandowski and his fellow Barcelona newcomers by defending well and producing the most dangerous scoring threatsFull Article
Rayo Vallecano frustrated Robert Lewandowski and his fellow Barcelona newcomers by defending well and producing the most dangerous..