There was a lot of tension between the two coaches throughout Chelsea’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur, and it all spilled over after the final whistle when Thomas Tuchel wouldn’t release Antonio Conte from the post-match handshake. 🔵⚪ Late dug out drama leads to both Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte receiving a red card 😳 pic.twitter.com/l9Zq9UZhlu […]