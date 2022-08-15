Former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs has been accused of coercive control and assault against his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville as well as an additional charge of assault against her sister EmmaFull Article
Ryan Giggs 'headbutted screaming ex-girlfriend then told sister she was next'
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Ryan Giggs told girlfriend's sister 'I'll headbutt you next', court told
Tamworth Herald
Giggs said to her: "I will headbutt you next" after he allegedly assaulted her older sister.
-
Giggs threatened to headbutt me next, his ex’s sister tells court
Belfast Telegraph
-
Ryan Giggs’ ex ‘screamed in pain’ during sister’s 999 call, court hears
Belfast Telegraph
Advertisement
More coverage
Ryan Giggs arrives in court for domestic violence trial
ODN
Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs has arrived in court, accused of controlling and coercive behaviour against..