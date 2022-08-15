Pete Carril, legendary Princeton basketball coach and Hall of Famer, dies at 92
Pete Carril won a combined 525 games at Lehigh and Princeton and coached the Tigers to 13 Ivy League titles and 11 NCAA tournament berths.
Longtime NCAA Princeton Tigers' basketball coach and Hall of Famer Pete Carril died on Monday at the age of 92.
He propelled his undersized teams to heroic performances against NCAA Division 1 powers and shaped how the game is played from high..