Sergio Gomez: Manchester City confirm signing of Anderlecht and Spain Under-21s defender
Published
Manchester City confirm the signing of Anderlecht and Spain Under-21s defender Sergio Gomez on a four-year deal.Full Article
Published
Manchester City confirm the signing of Anderlecht and Spain Under-21s defender Sergio Gomez on a four-year deal.Full Article
Pep Guardiola revealed Sergio Gomez will compete for a place in Manchester City’s first team as he confirmed reports the Premier..
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Manchester City are in talks with Anderlecht over Spain Under-21 international defender Sergio Gomez.
Manchester City are closing in on the signing of Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Premier League..