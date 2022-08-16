Rodolfo Castro of Pirates Suspended 1 Game for Cellphone Mishap
Published
As Rodolfo Castro slid into third base, his phone shot out of his pocket. He has appealed his suspension for violating M.L.B.’s electronic device policy.Full Article
Published
As Rodolfo Castro slid into third base, his phone shot out of his pocket. He has appealed his suspension for violating M.L.B.’s electronic device policy.Full Article
Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro was suspended one game and fined an undisclosed amount Tuesday for having a cellphone in his back..