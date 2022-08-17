Man Utd propose £50m move for Casemiro as 'exciting alternative' to Adrien Rabiot

Daily Star

Published

Casemiro is now at the centre of Manchester United's focus as a deal for Adrien Rabiot is set to collapse, but the Brazilian could cost upwards of £50m even at the age of 30

