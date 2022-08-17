The England international returned to the team in fine from against Frank Lampard's Everton side but links to Premier League rivals Leeds United persisted over the weekend.Full Article
Leeds United transfer interest in Aston Villa striker revealed amid latest links
Walsall Advertiser0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Aston Villa sent 'permanent' transfer instruction as Steve Bruce plots West Brom swoop
All the latest Aston Villa news as we bring you a reaction to more transfer interest in striker Keinan Davis
Lichfield Mercury
Leeds United interested in Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins
Leeds United are interested in signing Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa in the summer transfer window, according to CBS Sports..
SoccerNews.com