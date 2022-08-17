West Ham will play Viborg on Thursday in the Europa Conference League and their Danish opponents will be without two key players due to visa issuesFull Article
Viborg suffer huge double blow ahead of West Ham Europa Conference League clash
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
West Ham press conference LIVE: Billy McKinlay and Alphonse Areola to preview Viborg clash
West Ham United assistant manager Billy McKinlay and goalkeeper Alphonse Areola will be speaking to the media on Wednesday..
Football.london
How West Ham’s Europa Conference League clash with Viborg will be affected by travel chaos
West Ham United play the first leg of their Europa Conference League play-off qualifying round match against Danish side Viborg at..
Football.london