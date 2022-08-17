Elon Musk is not buying Manchester United. Tweet was a 'long-running joke,' billionaire says.

On Tuesday night, Elon Musk took to Twitter to share that he was "buying Manchester United." The Tesla CEO later clarified he was joking.

