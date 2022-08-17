Elon Musk is not buying Manchester United. Tweet was a 'long-running joke,' billionaire says.
On Tuesday night, Elon Musk took to Twitter to share that he was "buying Manchester United." The Tesla CEO later clarified he was joking.
After the Tesla chief's tweet, trading volume for shares of the sports club skyrocketed to more than double their daily average.
Was part of 'long-running Twitter joke'