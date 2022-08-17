Former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs has been giving evidence from the witness box at Manchester Crown Court, where he is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriendFull Article
Ryan Giggs breaks down crying in court over 'worst experience of my life' in prison cell
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Ryan Giggs breaks down crying in court over 'worst experience of his life'
Tamworth Herald
The ex Manchester United star relived the " worst experience of his life" after a sleepless night in a police cell.