West Brom v Cardiff City Live: Kick-off time, TV channel and score updates from The Hawthorns
Published
Cardiff City head to The Hawthorns to take on West Brom this evening in Championship actionFull Article
Published
Cardiff City head to The Hawthorns to take on West Brom this evening in Championship actionFull Article
The Bluebirds travel to The Hawthorns for their second Championship away game of the season
Steve Morison issued fitness updates on the players ahead of their trip to The Hawthorns