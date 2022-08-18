'Dhoka': Yuzvendra Chahal says 'new life loading', wife Dhanashree Verma changes surname as fans wonder why

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma are one of the sweetest celebrity couples in cricket and in the country. Yuzi and Dhanashree share some adorable pics on social media which are easy to melt hearts. They got married in December 2020 after meeting each other on Instagram only. Dhanashree these days ensures she is travelling with him everywhere her cricketer husband travels. Not to forget, she was there for the whole of IPL 2022 inside the bio-secure bubble. She also went to Ireland with her husband.