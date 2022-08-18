Mohammed Siraj to play for Warwickshire in last three first-class games after IND vs ZIM ODIs

A new opportunity awaits for India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj as he will join the English county bandwagon as he gears up to play Warwickshire's last three first-class games in September. Siraj is currently playing the ODI series in Zimbabwe but is not there in India's T20 scheme of things. "Warwickshire County Cricket Club has signed India international fast bowler Mohammed Siraj for the final three matches of the County Championship season. The 28-year-old will arrive at Edgbaston ahead of the Bears home fixture against Somerset on Monday, 12 September," the county club stated in a media release.