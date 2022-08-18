Mohammed Siraj to play for Warwickshire in three county games
Published
"I can`t wait to join up with the Bears squad. I have always enjoyed playing in England with India and I`m excited to experience County Cricket," said SirajFull Article
Published
"I can`t wait to join up with the Bears squad. I have always enjoyed playing in England with India and I`m excited to experience County Cricket," said SirajFull Article
A new opportunity awaits for India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj as he will join the English county bandwagon as he gears up to play..
BBC Local News: Birmingham and Black Country -- Warwickshire sign India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj for their final three County..