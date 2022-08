Gabriel Agbonlahor responded to Jurgen Klopp’s criticism of his “mentality” on Friday with a Twitter post remembering his winner against Liverpool at Anfield. Agbonlahor’s analysis of Manchester United’s 4-0 defeat to Brentford last week so frustrated Klopp he almost rang in to talkSPORT to talk to the former Aston Villa striker, the Liverpool manager revealed. Agbonlahor’s […]