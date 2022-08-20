Steven Gerrard makes ‘backwards’ claim and says Aston Villa ‘will do everything’ in transfer window

Steven Gerrard makes ‘backwards’ claim and says Aston Villa ‘will do everything’ in transfer window

Walsall Advertiser

Published

Latest Aston Villa news via BirminghamLive brings you Steven Gerrard’s reaction after Villa’s 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace.

Full Article