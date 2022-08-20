Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2 LIVE: UK time, results, undercard and latest updates

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2 LIVE: UK time, results, undercard and latest updates

Wales Online

Published

Anthony Joshua will attempt to win back his heavyweight titles tonight when he takes on Oleksandr Usyk in the desert of Saudi Arabia, 11 months on from his second career defeat

Full Article