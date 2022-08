Edin Terzic denounced Borussia Dortmund’s late implosion as “brutally stupid” after Werder Bremen came from 2-0 behind in the 89th minute to snatch a 3-2 victory in the Bundesliga. Goals from Julian Brandt and Raphael Guerreiro had put an off-colour Dortmund in charge of Saturday’s game and seemingly on course for three points. However, Werder never […]