'I'm still going to retire': Albert Pujols making charge at 700 home runs in final days of career
St. Louis Cardinals great Albert Pujols insists this is his final season, even if he falls just short of 700 career home runs.
Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit two more home runs Saturday night, boosting his total to 692 and moving him past Stan Musial..