Spurs news: BT Sport pundits think there are exciting times ahead for Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after watching the Lilywhites beat Wolves to go top of the Premier LeagueFull Article
Glenn Hoddle and Joe Cole agree about Tottenham after Wolves Premier League win
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Chelsea hero Joe Cole delivers Tottenham dig minutes into BT Sport coverage of Wolves clash
Tottenham news: Spurs take on Wolves in the Premier League early kick-off on Saturday looking to go to the top of the table in the..
Football.london