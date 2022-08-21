Leon Edwards has shaken up the UFC world with a devastating knockout finish of Kamaru Usman to become the new welterweight champion of the world.Edwards was less than a minute away from losing the bout, with Usman having dominated...Full Article
UFC: Kamaru Usman stunned by Leon Edwards in last-minute knockout at UFC 278
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
