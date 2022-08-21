Eagles vs. Browns odds, spread, line: 2022 NFL preseason Week 2 picks, predictions by expert on 35-19 run

Eagles vs. Browns odds, spread, line: 2022 NFL preseason Week 2 picks, predictions by expert on 35-19 run

CBS Sports

Published

Emory Hunt revealed his NFL preseason 2022 best bets for Cleveland Browns vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday

Full Article