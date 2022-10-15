The Lincoln City manager has assessed the performance against Charlton Athletic last time out in making his selection to face high-flying Ipswich at Portman Road.Full Article
Mark Kennedy names his Lincoln City for Ipswich Town match
East Lindsey Target0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Mark Kennedy impressed with his Lincoln City side's 'belief' following victory over Ipswich Town
Kennedy was pleased his players showed ‘belief in each other’ as his Lincoln City side stunned Ipswich Town at Portman Road
Retford Times