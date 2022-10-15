Women’s Rugby World Cup: Australia complete comeback to avoid upset against Scotland
Published
Watch as Australia avoid a huge upset against Scotland, winning 14-12 despite two late red cards in the Women's Rugby World Cup.Full Article
Published
Watch as Australia avoid a huge upset against Scotland, winning 14-12 despite two late red cards in the Women's Rugby World Cup.Full Article
Scotland and Australia kick things off
Scotland lost their second World Cup game in New Zealand to Australia on Saturday, leaving the team with the lowest number of..