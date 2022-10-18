Mark Lawrenson agrees with Chris Sutton and Paul Merson in Fulham vs Aston Villa prediction
Published
The latest Aston Villa news as Steven Gerrard's men travel down to Craven Cottage on Thursday night for what could be a crucial game.Full Article
Published
The latest Aston Villa news as Steven Gerrard's men travel down to Craven Cottage on Thursday night for what could be a crucial game.Full Article
The latest Leicester City news as Jesse Marsch's men visit the King Power Stadium for Thursday night's Premier League clash.