Mark Lawrenson agrees with Chris Sutton and Paul Merson in Fulham vs Aston Villa prediction

Mark Lawrenson agrees with Chris Sutton and Paul Merson in Fulham vs Aston Villa prediction

Sutton Coldfield Observer

Published

The latest Aston Villa news as Steven Gerrard's men travel down to Craven Cottage on Thursday night for what could be a crucial game.

Full Article