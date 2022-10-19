Arsenal v PSV Eindhoven: Gabriel Martinelli & Oleksandr Zinchenko injury doubts in Europa League

BBC Sport

Arsenal will make late checks on Gabriel Martinelli and Oleksandr Zinchenko for their Europa League game against PSV Eindhoven.

