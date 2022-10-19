Black Ferns halfback Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu will lead the Black Ferns in their final pool match of the Rugby World Cup against Scotland on Saturday.Coaches have again made a raft of changes to the match-day 23 as all members of...Full Article
Women's Rugby World Cup: Black Ferns make raft of changes for final pool match
