Frank Warren was so adamant Tyson Fury's fight with Anthony Joshua would go ahead he bet Fury £10,000 - and now he has to pay up after the Gypsy King's bout with Chisora was confirmedFull Article
Frank Warren owes Tyson Fury £10,000 after Derek Chisora fight is officially confirmed
