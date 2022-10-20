Police investigating after private photos of Wisconsin volleyball players shared online
Published
The University of Wisconsin said the sharing of the volleyball players' private photos is a "significant and wrongful invasion" of their privacy.
Published
The University of Wisconsin said the sharing of the volleyball players' private photos is a "significant and wrongful invasion" of their privacy.
Sensitive photos of the women's volleyball team are reportedly being spread online
Images and video were “never intended to be shared publicly,” the Wisconsin athletic department said in a statement, adding..