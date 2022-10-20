Steven Gerrard is out as manager of Premier League club Aston Villa after less than a year in charge.The Birmingham club said Friday that Gerrard "has left the club with immediate effect" after a 3-0 loss at Fulham.Villa has just...Full Article
Football: Steven Gerrard ousted as manager of Premier League club Aston Villa
