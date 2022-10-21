Pistons assistant GM Rob Murphy placed on leave amid workplace misconduct investigation
Published
Pistons assistant GM Rob Murphy is on leave as the team investigates allegations of workplace misconduct with a former female employee.
Published
Pistons assistant GM Rob Murphy is on leave as the team investigates allegations of workplace misconduct with a former female employee.
The organization is investigating Murphy's alleged misconduct toward a former female employee
Pistons assistant GM Rob Murphy is on leave due to an allegation of workplace misconduct involving a former female employee,..