Latest Wolves news from BirminghamLive includes Ruben Neves on a potential move to Barcelona.Full Article
Wolves captain Ruben Neves responds directly to Barcelona transfer interest
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Barcelona 'evaluating' Wolves transfer ahead of £35m move in January window
Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers news from BirminghamLive as Barcelona are linked with a move for Ruben Neves
Walsall Advertiser
Thursday's gossip: Osimhen, Bellingham, Endrick, Gakpo, Neves, Gomez, Zaha
Chelsea looking at Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, Arsenal could join Endrick chase, Barcelona offered Wolves midfielder Ruben..
BBC Sport