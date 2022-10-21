Halep suspended after positive test at US Open
Former No. 1-ranked player Simona Halep has been provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the US Open last month.Full Article
Halep, 31, is a two-time Grand Slam champion. The International Tennis Integrity Agency said the positive test came at this year's..
