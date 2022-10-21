Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola agree about Steven Gerrard after Aston Villa sack

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola agree about Steven Gerrard after Aston Villa sack

Tamworth Herald

Published

Premier League managers have been asked about the sacking of Steven Gerrard by Aston Villa at their pre-match press conferences throughout Friday ahead of the weekend.

Full Article