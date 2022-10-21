Premier League managers have been asked about the sacking of Steven Gerrard by Aston Villa at their pre-match press conferences throughout Friday ahead of the weekend.Full Article
Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola agree about Steven Gerrard after Aston Villa sack
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Jurgen Klopp reveals key Steven Gerrard wish as Liverpool icons in contact after sacking
Daily Record
The Anfield boss has opened up on discussions between the pair after Gerrard was axed by Aston Villa.
Jurgen Klopp reveals Steven Gerrard chat after Aston Villa sack
Lichfield Mercury