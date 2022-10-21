Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep has been provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the US Open in August.The ITIA announced the punishment Saturday for Halep,...Full Article
Tennis: Two-time major tennis champion Simona Halep gets provisional drug ban
