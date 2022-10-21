Ireland is through to the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup after knocking two-time champions the West Indies out of the tournament in the preliminary stage.The West Indies were restricted to 5/146 off their 20 overs and Ireland...Full Article
Cricket: Ireland knock two-time champions West Indies out of T20 World Cup
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
