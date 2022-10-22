Ruben Amorim clause revealed amid Aston Villa manager link
Latest Aston Villa news from BirminghamLive brings you an update on how much Villa would have to pay to land Ruben Amorim.Full Article
Latest Aston Villa news from BirminghamLive as Ruben Amorim tipped to replace Steven Gerrard as manager
Hunt is on for a new head coach at Aston Villa with Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel and Michael Beale all in frame