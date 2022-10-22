Aston Villa 0 - Everton 1 - Here’s the player ratings as Aston Villa are defeated by Everton in the Women’s Super League.Full Article
Aston Villa Women player ratings vs Everton as Carla Ward's side fall short again
Walsall Advertiser0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Aston Villa Women player ratings vs West Ham as Kenza Dali brilliant despite defeat
Aston Villa 1 - West Ham 2 - Here's the player ratings as Carla Ward's side fall to their first defeat of the Women's Super League..
Tamworth Herald