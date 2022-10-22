American driver Sargeant set to race F1 in 2023
American driver Logan Sargeant will race for Williams in Formula One next year if he gets the final superlicence points he needs in F2 this year, the team confirmed on Saturday.Full Article
Oct.20 - Nicholas Latifi looks set to keep his racing career alive in the top American open wheeler series Indycar. Williams is yet..
Logan Sargeant looks set to end the long wait for an American driver on the F1 grid next year.