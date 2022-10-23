Everything you need to know in order to follow Villa's clash with Brentford in the Premier League.Full Article
Aston Villa vs Brentford TV channel, live stream and how to watch
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Aston Villa vs Chelsea TV channel, live stream and how to watch Premier League game
Tamworth Herald
Everything you need to know to watch and follow the Premier League meeting between Aston Villa and Chelsea this weekend
-
Aston Villa vs Chelsea TV channel, live stream and how to watch Premier League fixture
Tamworth Herald
-
Aston Villa vs Chelsea LIVE: TV channel, confirmed team lineups, live stream details
Football.london
-
Aston Villa vs Chelsea kick off-time, TV channel and live stream for Premier League clash
Football.london
-
Aston Villa vs. Chelsea: How to watch, Premier League schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
CBS Sports