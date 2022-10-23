Oct.23 - Williams will complete its 2023 driver lineup with American rookie Logan Sargeant - but only if he can secure a mandatory Formula 1 super license. Team boss Jost Capito said the 21-year-old did what was "expected" of him in Friday free practice in Austin to team up with Alex Albon next year. "We.....check out full post »Full Article
Williams F1 team intends to sign Sargeant for 2023 race seat
F1-Fansite0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
American driver Sargeant set to race F1 in 2023
American driver Logan Sargeant will race for Williams in Formula One next year if he gets the final superlicence points he needs in..
ESPN