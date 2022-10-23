The South Wales derby swung massively in favour of Swansea after seven minutes when Cardiff City forward Callum Robinson got himself sent off for a 'silly' offenceFull Article
'Idiot' Callum Robinson sent off after just seven minutes in Welsh derby
Cardiff City star Callum Robinson sent off for throwing ball in Ben Cabango's face just minutes into South Wales derby
It happened just seven minutes into the South Wales derby
