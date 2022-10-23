The Constellation Cup was headed back into Australian hands after the Silver Ferns were undone by a poor third quarter when losing the fourth test 57-53 on the Gold Coast last night.The Silver Ferns held at five-goal lead at halftime...Full Article
Netball: Australia claim Constellation Cup with fourth test win
