Former Argentina defender Pablo Zabaleta explains what it feels like to be one of only 444 men to have played in a World Cup final.Full Article
'90 minutes from glory' - what it's like to play in a World Cup final
BBC Sport0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Keep the World Cup going with a huge discount on FIFA 23 for PS5 and Xbox
*Save up to $42:* As of Dec. 20, you can score FIFA 23 on PS5 for $34.99 at Best Buy, and on Xbox Series X for $29.97 at Walmart...
Mashable
How to livestream the FIFA World Cup final for free
*SAVE 49%:* Watch the FIFA World Cup final for free with ExpressVPN. A one-year subscription to ExpressVPN is on sale for £84.20..
Mashable