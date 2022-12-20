Ricky Evans admits he ‘got away with it’ after ending Fallon Sherrock's Ally Pally hopes

Ricky Evans admits he ‘got away with it’ after ending Fallon Sherrock's Ally Pally hopes

Daily Star

Published

Ricky Evans fought back from losing the first to beat Fallon Sherrock 3-1 to set up a second tie against Premier League finalist Joe Cullen later in the week

Full Article