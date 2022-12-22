Rajasthan Royals (RR) Full Players List in IPL 2023 Auction: Base Price, Age, Country, IPL History

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Full Players List in IPL 2023 Auction: Base Price, Age, Country, IPL History

Zee News

Published

IPL 2023 mini auction: Check full list of players of former IPL champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) led by Sanju Samson here.

Full Article