FIFA to investigate Salt Bae Lionel Messi antics amid broken World Cup rules and Infantino video
Published
World Cup news: Internet celebrity chef Salt Bae angered viewers after the final as he went on the pitch and held the trophy.Full Article
Published
World Cup news: Internet celebrity chef Salt Bae angered viewers after the final as he went on the pitch and held the trophy.Full Article
Fans were bemused by Salt Bae's embarrassing antics on the pitch after Argentina won the World Cup but as well as being blanked by..
Salt Bae was among the notable personalities who wanted to congratulate Lionel Messi and his teammates for winning the World Cup..